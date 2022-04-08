Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,157. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

