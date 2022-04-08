e-Gulden (EFL) Market Cap Hits $1.88 Million

e-Gulden (EFL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.88 million and $98.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00262635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001364 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001533 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,670 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,501 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

