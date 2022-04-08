Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Buys A$140,330.00 in Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$14.03 ($10.55) per share, with a total value of A$140,330.00 ($105,511.28).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eagers Automotive alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$14.21 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$142,140.00 ($106,872.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Eagers Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.