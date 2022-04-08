East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stake Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

