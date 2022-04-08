Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.44. Approximately 48,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,169,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $503.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 4.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 250,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $1,526,720.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,694,872 shares of company stock worth $15,538,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,710,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

