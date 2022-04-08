eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered eBay from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.