eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

