EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

EchoStar stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. EchoStar has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.68.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,687,000 after buying an additional 147,501 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,482,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 866,461 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after buying an additional 548,227 shares during the period.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

