Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.27.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,585. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.85 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

