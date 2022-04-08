Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.27.

Ecolab stock opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.82. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,698,604,000 after buying an additional 191,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after buying an additional 248,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

