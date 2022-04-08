Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 134,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $19,139,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE EW opened at $123.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average is $114.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,809 shares of company stock worth $21,502,277. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.