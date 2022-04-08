El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will report sales of $106.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.96 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $107.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $462.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.50 million to $468.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $493.57 million, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $511.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

LOCO stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $415.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.87.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 250.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

