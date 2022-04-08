Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $213.77 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.30. The firm has a market cap of $409.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

