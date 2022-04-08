Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.41

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.41 and traded as high as C$44.41. Empire shares last traded at C$44.35, with a volume of 288,817 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMP.A. Scotiabank upped their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

