Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.02

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.02 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 11.90 ($0.16). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 11,951,690 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 16.50 and a quick ratio of 16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.23. The firm has a market cap of £71.52 million and a P/E ratio of -105.00.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

