Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $93.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,927 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.76. 245,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,380. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.