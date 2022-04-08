Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

NYSE EHC opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after buying an additional 145,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after buying an additional 89,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

