Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Down to $21.64

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.64, but opened at $19.76. Energy Vault shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 7,676 shares traded.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. It offers various solutions, such as gravity energy storage comprising EVX product platform, which provides a scalable and modular architecture that can scale to multi-gigawatt-hour storage capacity; energy vault resiliency center, a modular system architecture; and energy vault commercial demonstration units.

