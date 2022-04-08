Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Enfusion stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.61. Enfusion has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,379,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $27,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

