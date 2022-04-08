EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENLC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 239.81 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

