ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $58.84

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.84 and traded as low as $55.32. ENN Energy shares last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 12,886 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

