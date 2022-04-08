EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 35 to GBX 45. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. EnQuest traded as high as GBX 32.30 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.05 ($0.42), with a volume of 1438099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.41).

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get EnQuest alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £604.44 million and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.