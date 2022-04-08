EnQuest (LON:ENQ) PT Raised to GBX 40 at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

ENQ stock opened at GBX 32.55 ($0.43) on Wednesday. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.85 ($0.43). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of £613.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

