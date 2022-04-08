EnQuest’s (ENQUF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

