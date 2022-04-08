Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,269.14 ($29.76).

ENT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.70) to GBX 2,590 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.48) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($27.02) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,104.92).

Shares of LON:ENT traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,547.50 ($20.30). 1,280,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,541. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,620.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,771.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

