Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 89338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $35,647,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

