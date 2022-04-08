Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

NYSE:NVST opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. Envista has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $172,020.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,414. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Envista by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after purchasing an additional 855,052 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

