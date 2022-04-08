EOS Price Tops $2.40 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00005635 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $456.99 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,051,608,034 coins and its circulating supply is 986,384,328 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars.

