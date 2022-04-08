EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $830.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPAM. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $474.10.

EPAM opened at $280.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.81. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

