Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) PT Lowered to SEK 215

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from SEK 236 to SEK 215 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPOKY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $20.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

