Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) PT Lowered to SEK 215

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from SEK 236 to SEK 215 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPOKY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $20.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.