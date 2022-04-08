EQ (CVE:EQ) Trading 0.9% Higher

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16. 11,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 15,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a market cap of C$76.64 million and a P/E ratio of -16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.96.

EQ Company Profile (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

