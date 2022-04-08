Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Endava were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Endava by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.34. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

