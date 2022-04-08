Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hays plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hays in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hays’ FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $15.57 on Friday. Hays has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

