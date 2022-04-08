Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of AAP opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.26. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

