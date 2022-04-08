Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Man Group plc increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 750.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 369,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,370,000 after purchasing an additional 325,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,541,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,299,000 after purchasing an additional 212,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,460,000 after purchasing an additional 169,203 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

