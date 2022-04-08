Eric P. Palmer Sells 8,126 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.11. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 78.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 125.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.91.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.