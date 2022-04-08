Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$21.50 at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$20.12. 190,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,121. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

