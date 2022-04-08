Etienne Montagut Sells 12,655 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.