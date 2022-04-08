Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after buying an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after buying an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after buying an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,897,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $296.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

RE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

