Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.57. 8,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 460,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Get Evolus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,096 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 46.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 615,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.