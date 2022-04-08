Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a sell rating and set a $4.23 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of CAHPF stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

