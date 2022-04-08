Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($41.76) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.77) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.55 ($35.77).

Shares of FRA:EVK traded down €0.05 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €24.37 ($26.78). The company had a trading volume of 437,137 shares. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($36.23). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.55.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

