Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €29.00 ($31.87) target price by Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($25.05) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.74 ($35.98).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €24.37 ($26.78) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($36.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.55.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.