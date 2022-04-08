ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Hits $0.0547 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $320,200.84 and approximately $221.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

