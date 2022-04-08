eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $168,480.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

EXPI opened at $17.48 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $14,397,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

