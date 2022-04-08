eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $168,480.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $196,830.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $184,860.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.
EXPI opened at $17.48 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 3.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $14,397,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eXp World (EXPI)
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.