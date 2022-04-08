Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut to “Neutral” at Redburn Partners

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $181.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.43.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,216 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $809,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Expedia Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,329 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 189.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

