Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $107.65 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth about $12,542,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,058,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 107.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

