extraDNA (XDNA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,246.00

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $83,640.57 and approximately $2,246.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,305.83 or 0.99796910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00066019 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00259416 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.69 or 0.00321905 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00132419 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00087121 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004750 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001250 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

