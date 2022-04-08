Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after buying an additional 203,362 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 240,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.