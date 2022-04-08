EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $8.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

EZPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.13.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of EZPW opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 563,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 199,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.